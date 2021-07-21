Stifel Financial Corp Buys New Shares in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TTEC by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TTEC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $355,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.