Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JKS opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

