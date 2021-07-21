Stifel Financial Corp Has $804,000 Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

