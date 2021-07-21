Stifel Financial Corp Has $838,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,394.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after buying an additional 240,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 231,718 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 292.4% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 164,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 114,763 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 107,717 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.14.

