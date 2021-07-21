Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) were up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.54 and last traded at $54.76. Approximately 59,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,395,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.62 and a beta of 2.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 572,677 shares of company stock worth $31,609,714. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.