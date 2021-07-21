Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,973 call options on the company. This is an increase of 495% compared to the typical daily volume of 500 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in China Life Insurance by 10.2% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 54,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.27 and a quick ratio of 20.27. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $58.68 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4951 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

