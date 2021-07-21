Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 892 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 891% compared to the typical volume of 90 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.46 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,079. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.