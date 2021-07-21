Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 70,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.
In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.
