Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 70,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 29.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.