Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.11

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.11 and last traded at C$18.96, with a volume of 49367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

