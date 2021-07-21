Summit Insights Downgrades Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to Hold

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

STX has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.26.

STX stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.89. 306,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,871. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.72. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.27. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,888,475 shares of company stock worth $531,663,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 33,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

