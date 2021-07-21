Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.64

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.64 and last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.09.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

