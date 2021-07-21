Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.76. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 82,894 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

