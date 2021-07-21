SuperFarm (SUPER) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16.34 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 37.3% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $43.31 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008322 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001650 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.