SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ FY2021 earnings at $9.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.80.

NYSE WAT opened at $372.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.70. Waters has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $373.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

