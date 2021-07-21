Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Swerve has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013557 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.01 or 0.00782613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 15,864,797 coins and its circulating supply is 13,838,310 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars.

