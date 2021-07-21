Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Sells $1,112,087.50 in Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at $62,321,321.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SWCH stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Switch by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

