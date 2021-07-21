Symrise (ETR:SY1) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.55

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €122.55 ($144.18) and last traded at €122.00 ($143.53), with a volume of 169476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €122.00 ($143.53).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €113.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.