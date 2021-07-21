Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

NYSE SYF opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $50.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

