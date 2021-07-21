Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $55.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

