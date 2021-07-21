SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $490,812.75 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,101.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $113.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $130.55.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.