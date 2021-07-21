Tael Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $5.22, $10.00, $34.91 and $13.96. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00047731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013452 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.32 or 0.00785103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.11, $62.56, $119.16, $10.00, $7.20, $5.22, $6.32, $24.72, $13.96, $34.91, $4.92 and $45.75. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

