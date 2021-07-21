Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Position Decreased by Tensile Capital Management LP

Tensile Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505,958 shares during the quarter. Talend makes up 3.5% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings in Talend were worth $26,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLND stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $65.90. 327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,020. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.86. Talend S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. Analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

