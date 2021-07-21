Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,500 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 586,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 14,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,856. Tanzanian Gold has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

