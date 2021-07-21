Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.65.

Shares of TGB opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $465.55 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,841 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,229,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,804,368 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. 18.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

