TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 16,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,213,501. TD has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in TD by 568.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 130,247 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in TD in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in TD by 33.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in TD in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in the leasing business of used luxurious cars, commodity trading business and providing supply management services. It operates through the following segments: Used Car Leasing Business and Commodity Trading and Supply Chain Management Services. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

