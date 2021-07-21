TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Short Interest Update

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 16,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,213,501. TD has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in TD by 568.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 130,247 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in TD in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in TD by 33.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in TD in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TD Company Profile

TD Holdings, Inc engages in the leasing business of used luxurious cars, commodity trading business and providing supply management services. It operates through the following segments: Used Car Leasing Business and Commodity Trading and Supply Chain Management Services. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

