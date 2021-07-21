TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in TE Connectivity by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in TE Connectivity by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $139.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

