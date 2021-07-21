TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives $16.69 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

TMVWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

TMVWY traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $17.16. 72,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

