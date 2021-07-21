Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Up 27.3% in June

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLTZY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $780.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.04 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 28.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

