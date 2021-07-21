Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TELDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.76 price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.76.

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

