Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. 55,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,937. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 27.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

