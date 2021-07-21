Tellor (TRB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.96 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $31.62 or 0.00098561 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $55.96 million and approximately $24.80 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013552 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.18 or 0.00795344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,848,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,769,577 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

