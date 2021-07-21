Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Tenneco in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenneco’s FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TEN opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.61. Tenneco has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 110,956 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $1,204,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 18,813 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $202,239.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,789,223 shares of company stock worth $21,723,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

