Tensile Capital Management LP Sells 32,531 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Tensile Capital Management LP cut its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,531 shares during the period. Lithia Motors accounts for approximately 16.1% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP owned 1.18% of Lithia Motors worth $122,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at $209,532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,328 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.50.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $18.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.00 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

