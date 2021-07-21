Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $236.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

