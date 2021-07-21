Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,022 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,776,452.48.

On Thursday, June 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50.

On Monday, May 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $655.29. 13,750,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,013,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $631.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 655.29, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.