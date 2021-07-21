TESSCO Technologies (TESS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.25 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. On average, analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TESS opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. TESSCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $55.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

