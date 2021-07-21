Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.34.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,171,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,268. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.