TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Raised to C$140.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$133.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cormark increased their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their price target on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.09.

TFII traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$126.02. 204,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,042. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. TFI International has a one year low of C$53.08 and a one year high of C$127.91.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.56, for a total value of C$1,718,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$477,158,896.64. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

