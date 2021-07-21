The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1505 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

The AES has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

AES stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.45.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

