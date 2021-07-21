The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $103.73 and last traded at $103.69, with a volume of 79608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.73.

Specifically, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 103.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,669,000 after buying an additional 720,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

