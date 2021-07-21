The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.70

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BUT stock opened at GBX 1,015.76 ($13.27) on Wednesday. The Brunner Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 712 ($9.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market cap of £433.66 million and a PE ratio of 15.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 980.37.

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

