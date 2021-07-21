The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $90.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s previous close.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,569,007 shares of company stock valued at $115,164,424 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after purchasing an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 723.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.