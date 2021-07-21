The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.3% in the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $170.50 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

