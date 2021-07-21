The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 284 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 284 price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a SEK 185 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 239.56.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

