The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,021 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 60.9% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The India Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in The India Fund during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The India Fund by 50.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

IFN traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. 74,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,615. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78. The India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

