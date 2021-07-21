The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 65,615 shares.The stock last traded at $21.73 and had previously closed at $21.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in The India Fund by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The India Fund by 50.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in The India Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

