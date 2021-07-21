The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

IPG stock traded up $4.01 on Wednesday, reaching $35.28. 189,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,381. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 34,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,090,399.66. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,214 shares of company stock worth $4,743,308 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.