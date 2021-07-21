The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $3.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.21. 128,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,381. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

Several research firms have commented on IPG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 34,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,090,399.66. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,308. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.