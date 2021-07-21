The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the June 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 145,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.25. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 183,875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its position in The Mosaic by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Mosaic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after acquiring an additional 200,919 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

