The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.90

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:NAIT opened at GBX 275.23 ($3.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £390.30 million and a P/E ratio of -16.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.14. The North American Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.
The North American Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for The North American Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North American Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.