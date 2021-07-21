The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.90

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:NAIT opened at GBX 275.23 ($3.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £390.30 million and a P/E ratio of -16.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.14. The North American Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

